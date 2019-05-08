Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mariners 10, Yankees 1

May 8, 2019 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Grdon 2b 5 1 2 1 LMahieu 2b-3b 3 0 2 0
Haniger cf 4 1 2 1 Voit 1b 3 0 0 1
Vglbach dh 4 1 0 0 C.Frzer rf 4 0 1 0
Encrnco 1b 3 2 1 2 Torres ss 4 0 0 0
Do.Sntn lf 4 1 2 1 Andujar dh 4 0 0 0
Bruce rf 5 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Narvaez c 5 1 2 2 T.Estrd 2b 0 0 0 0
Healy 3b 5 2 4 2 Maybin lf 3 0 0 0
D.Moore ss 4 1 1 1 Romine c 3 0 0 0
Tuchman cf 3 1 2 0
Totals 39 10 14 10 Totals 30 1 5 1
Seattle 101 210 023—10
New York 000 001 000— 1

E_Urshela (4). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 8, New York 4. 2B_Do.Santana (8), Healy 3 (16), D.Moore (3), Tauchman (6). HR_Haniger (9), Encarnacion (12), Healy (6). SB_Haniger (4). CS_D.Moore (1). SF_Encarnacion (2), Voit (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi W,2-1 7 2-3 3 1 1 1 3
Gearrin 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sadzeck 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Loaisiga L,1-1 4 6 4 4 2 3
Cessa 3 3 1 1 0 5
Barrett 2 5 5 5 2 3

HBP_by Cessa (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:07. A_38,774 (47,309).

