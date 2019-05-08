Mariners 10, Yankees 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Haniger cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Santana lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.276
|Bruce rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Narvaez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.290
|Healy 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Moore ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|4
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.339
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Andujar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Estrada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Tauchman cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Seattle
|101
|210
|023—10
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|000—
|1
|5
|1
E_Urshela (4). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 4. 2B_Santana (8), Healy 3 (16), Moore (3), Tauchman (6). HR_Haniger (9), off Loaisiga; Encarnacion (12), off Cessa; Healy (6), off Barrett. RBIs_Gordon (19), Haniger (21), Encarnacion 2 (26), Santana (34), Narvaez 2 (15), Healy 2 (24), Moore (5), Voit (30). SB_Haniger (4). CS_Moore (1). SF_Encarnacion, Voit.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Gordon, Bruce, Moore 2); New York 1 (Voit). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; New York 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Vogelbach. GIDP_Andujar.
DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Encarnacion).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 2-1
|7
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|106
|3.54
|Gearrin
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.11
|Sadzeck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.84
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Loaisiga, L, 1-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|83
|4.50
|Cessa
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|48
|3.32
|Barrett
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|48
|14.73
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0. HBP_Cessa (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:07. A_38,774 (47,309).
