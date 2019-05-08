Listen Live Sports

Mariners 10, Yankees 1

May 8, 2019 9:57 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .304
Haniger cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .243
Vogelbach dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .263
Encarnacion 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .248
Santana lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .276
Bruce rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .188
Narvaez c 5 1 2 2 0 2 .290
Healy 3b 5 2 4 2 0 1 .258
Moore ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .229
Totals 39 10 14 10 4 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b-3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .339
Voit 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .248
Frazier rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Andujar dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .346
Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Maybin lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Tauchman cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .203
Totals 30 1 5 1 1 4
Seattle 101 210 023—10 14 0
New York 000 001 000— 1 5 1

E_Urshela (4). LOB_Seattle 8, New York 4. 2B_Santana (8), Healy 3 (16), Moore (3), Tauchman (6). HR_Haniger (9), off Loaisiga; Encarnacion (12), off Cessa; Healy (6), off Barrett. RBIs_Gordon (19), Haniger (21), Encarnacion 2 (26), Santana (34), Narvaez 2 (15), Healy 2 (24), Moore (5), Voit (30). SB_Haniger (4). CS_Moore (1). SF_Encarnacion, Voit.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Gordon, Bruce, Moore 2); New York 1 (Voit). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Vogelbach. GIDP_Andujar.

DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, W, 2-1 7 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 106 3.54
Gearrin 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 4.11
Sadzeck 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 1.84
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Loaisiga, L, 1-1 4 6 4 4 2 3 83 4.50
Cessa 3 3 1 1 0 5 48 3.32
Barrett 2 5 5 5 2 3 48 14.73

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0. HBP_Cessa (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:07. A_38,774 (47,309).

