Mariners 4, Athletics 3

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Haniger cf 3 1 1 2 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 1 0 Pinder ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 4 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Healy 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 1 2 0 T.Bckhm 2b 3 1 2 1 Lureano cf 3 1 0 0 D.Grdon pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Grssman lf 3 1 2 1 T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 0 Canha ph 1 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 2 1 0 0 Phegley c 4 0 1 0 Totals 33 3 6 1 Totals 30 4 7 4

Oakland 000 020 100—3 Seattle 020 020 00x—4

E_T.Beckham (12), D.Gordon (3). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Piscotty (8), T.Beckham (12). HR_Haniger (11), Vogelbach (11), T.Beckham (8). CS_Semien (3), Do.Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson L,4-3 6 6 4 4 1 5 Hendriks 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Seattle Leake W,3-4 6 2-3 5 3 1 1 6 Gearrin 0 1 0 0 1 0 Elias S,5-5 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 5

Gearrin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:37. A_11,365 (47,943).

