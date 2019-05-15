Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 4, Athletics 3

May 15, 2019 1:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Haniger cf 3 1 1 2
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 1 0
Pinder ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 4 1 1 1
K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Healy 3b 3 0 1 0
M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 3 1 2 0 T.Bckhm 2b 3 1 2 1
Lureano cf 3 1 0 0 D.Grdon pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Grssman lf 3 1 2 1 T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 0
Canha ph 1 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 2 1 0 0
Phegley c 4 0 1 0
Totals 33 3 6 1 Totals 30 4 7 4
Oakland 000 020 100—3
Seattle 020 020 00x—4

E_T.Beckham (12), D.Gordon (3). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Piscotty (8), T.Beckham (12). HR_Haniger (11), Vogelbach (11), T.Beckham (8). CS_Semien (3), Do.Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Anderson L,4-3 6 6 4 4 1 5
Hendriks 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Leake W,3-4 6 2-3 5 3 1 1 6
Gearrin 0 1 0 0 1 0
Elias S,5-5 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 5

Gearrin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

Advertisement

T_2:37. A_11,365 (47,943).

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.