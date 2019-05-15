Mariners 4, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|T.Bckhm 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Lureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|D.Grdon pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|T.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|Oakland
|000
|020
|100—3
|Seattle
|020
|020
|00x—4
E_T.Beckham (12), D.Gordon (3). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Piscotty (8), T.Beckham (12). HR_Haniger (11), Vogelbach (11), T.Beckham (8). CS_Semien (3), Do.Santana (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Anderson L,4-3
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Hendriks
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buchter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|Leake W,3-4
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Gearrin
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elias S,5-5
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
Gearrin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:37. A_11,365 (47,943).
