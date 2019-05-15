Mariners 4, Athletics 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .275 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .181 a-Pinder ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .194 Piscotty rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .251 Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .222 Grossman lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .215 b-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Phegley c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Totals 33 3 6 1 3 11

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .231 Santana lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Healy 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .238 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .185 Beckham 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .260 1-Gordon pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .211 Totals 30 4 7 4 3 9

Oakland 000 020 100—3 6 0 Seattle 020 020 00x—4 7 2

a-struck out for Profar in the 7th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Grossman in the 9th.

1-ran for Beckham in the 7th.

E_Beckham (12), Gordon (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Piscotty (8), Beckham (12). HR_Vogelbach (11), off Anderson; Beckham (8), off Anderson; Haniger (11), off Anderson. RBIs_Grossman (10), Haniger 2 (24), Vogelbach (23), Beckham (21). CS_Semien (3), Santana (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Pinder 2); Seattle 1 (Santana). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Phegley. GIDP_Phegley.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Crawford, Encarnacion).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 4-3 6 6 4 4 1 5 100 4.41 Hendriks 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 30 1.46 Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.50 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, W, 3-4 6 2-3 5 3 1 1 6 99 4.00 Gearrin 0 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.63 Elias, S, 5-5 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 5 30 2.78

Gearrin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0, Elias 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:37. A_11,365 (47,943).

