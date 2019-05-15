Mariners 4, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|a-Pinder ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|b-Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|1
|3
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|Santana lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.185
|Beckham 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|1-Gordon pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|3
|9
|Oakland
|000
|020
|100—3
|6
|0
|Seattle
|020
|020
|00x—4
|7
|2
a-struck out for Profar in the 7th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Grossman in the 9th.
1-ran for Beckham in the 7th.
E_Beckham (12), Gordon (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Piscotty (8), Beckham (12). HR_Vogelbach (11), off Anderson; Beckham (8), off Anderson; Haniger (11), off Anderson. RBIs_Grossman (10), Haniger 2 (24), Vogelbach (23), Beckham (21). CS_Semien (3), Santana (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Pinder 2); Seattle 1 (Santana). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Phegley. GIDP_Phegley.
DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Crawford, Encarnacion).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 4-3
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|100
|4.41
|Hendriks
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|1.46
|Buchter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.50
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, W, 3-4
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|99
|4.00
|Gearrin
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.63
|Elias, S, 5-5
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|30
|2.78
Gearrin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0, Elias 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:37. A_11,365 (47,943).
