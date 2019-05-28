Mariners 6, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Gallo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Guzman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|12
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.229
|Seager 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.278
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Bruce 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.205
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Long 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Smith cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|5
|6
|14
|Texas
|000
|110
|000—2
|6
|1
|Seattle
|002
|100
|21x—6
|9
|0
E_Mathis (2). LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Forsythe 2 (13), Long (3). HR_Guzman (5), off Milone; Vogelbach (15), off Leclerc. RBIs_Forsythe (24), Guzman (13), Seager (1), Santana (42), Vogelbach 2 (32), Smith (7). SB_Santana (5), Bruce (1), Smith 4 (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mazara, Odor); Seattle 6 (Haniger, Seager, Narvaez, Bruce, Crawford, Long). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Seattle 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Mazara, Long.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 6-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|3
|10
|116
|4.66
|Leclerc
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|5.48
|Bird
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|37
|6.75
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|80
|3.38
|Gearrin, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.66
|Biddle, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.72
|Adams, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.68
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0. PB_Mathis (2).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:14. A_14,135 (47,943).
