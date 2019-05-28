Mariners 6, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .288 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Pence dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Gallo cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .278 Forsythe 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .300 Mazara rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .253 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .162 Guzman 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .205 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Totals 33 2 6 2 1 12

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .229 Seager 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .364 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .287 Santana lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .278 Vogelbach dh 4 1 2 2 0 2 .253 Bruce 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .205 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259 Long 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .185 Smith cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .176 Totals 33 6 9 5 6 14

Texas 000 110 000—2 6 1 Seattle 002 100 21x—6 9 0

E_Mathis (2). LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Forsythe 2 (13), Long (3). HR_Guzman (5), off Milone; Vogelbach (15), off Leclerc. RBIs_Forsythe (24), Guzman (13), Seager (1), Santana (42), Vogelbach 2 (32), Smith (7). SB_Santana (5), Bruce (1), Smith 4 (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mazara, Odor); Seattle 6 (Haniger, Seager, Narvaez, Bruce, Crawford, Long). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Seattle 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Long.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, L, 6-4 6 7 3 3 3 10 116 4.66 Leclerc 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 18 5.48 Bird 1 1-3 0 1 1 3 2 37 6.75 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Milone, W, 1-1 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 7 80 3.38 Gearrin, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.66 Biddle, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.72 Adams, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.68 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-0. PB_Mathis (2).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:14. A_14,135 (47,943).

