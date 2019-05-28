Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Rangers 2

May 28, 2019 12:38 am
 
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 5 2 2 1
Pence dh 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0
Gallo cf 3 1 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 3 0 1 1
Frsythe 3b 4 0 2 1 Vglbach dh 4 1 2 2
Mazara rf 4 0 2 0 Bruce 1b 2 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0
Guzman 1b 3 1 1 1 Long 2b 4 1 1 0
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 3 2 2 1
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 33 6 9 5
Texas 000 110 000—2
Seattle 002 100 21x—6

E_Mathis (2). LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Forsythe 2 (13), Long (3). HR_Guzman (5), Vogelbach (15). SB_Do.Santana (5), Bruce (1), M.Smith 4 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn L,6-4 6 7 3 3 3 10
Leclerc 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Bird 1 1-3 0 1 1 3 2
Seattle
Milone W,1-1 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 7
Gearrin H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Biddle H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Adams H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:14. A_14,135 (47,943).

