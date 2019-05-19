Listen Live Sports

Mariners 7, Twins 4

May 19, 2019 7:21 pm
 
Minnesota Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Plnco ss 5 1 4 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0
Schoop dh 4 0 0 1 Haniger rf 3 2 1 2
C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 2 2 1
E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 2 3 3
Astdllo c 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 2 1
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0
Adranza rf 4 1 1 0 Healy 3b 4 0 1 0
Arraez 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 1 2 0
Buxton cf 3 1 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 2 Totals 34 7 11 7
Minnesota 000 030 001—4
Seattle 000 130 30x—7

E_Kikuchi (1), J.Crawford (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Encarnacion (4), Do.Santana (12), J.Crawford (3). HR_Haniger (12), Vogelbach (13), Encarnacion (13). CS_J.Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson L,4-2 6 9 4 4 0 6
May 1 1 3 3 2 1
Morin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Kikuchi W,3-1 6 5 3 1 2 6
Brennan H,6 2 0 0 0 0 3
Elias 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Kikuchi (Schoop).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:00. A_31,068 (47,943).

