Mariners 7, Twins 4

|Minnesota
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Haniger rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Astdllo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|2
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|Minnesota
|000
|030
|001—4
|Seattle
|000
|130
|30x—7
E_Kikuchi (1), J.Crawford (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Encarnacion (4), Do.Santana (12), J.Crawford (3). HR_Haniger (12), Vogelbach (13), Encarnacion (13). CS_J.Crawford (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gibson L,4-2
|6
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|May
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Morin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Kikuchi W,3-1
|6
|5
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Brennan H,6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Elias
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by Kikuchi (Schoop).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:00. A_31,068 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.