Mariners 7, Twins 4

Minnesota Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Plnco ss 5 1 4 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0 Schoop dh 4 0 0 1 Haniger rf 3 2 1 2 C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 2 2 1 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 2 3 3 Astdllo c 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 2 1 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 Adranza rf 4 1 1 0 Healy 3b 4 0 1 0 Arraez 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 1 2 0 Buxton cf 3 1 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 7 2 Totals 34 7 11 7

Minnesota 000 030 001—4 Seattle 000 130 30x—7

E_Kikuchi (1), J.Crawford (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Encarnacion (4), Do.Santana (12), J.Crawford (3). HR_Haniger (12), Vogelbach (13), Encarnacion (13). CS_J.Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gibson L,4-2 6 9 4 4 0 6 May 1 1 3 3 2 1 Morin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Seattle Kikuchi W,3-1 6 5 3 1 2 6 Brennan H,6 2 0 0 0 0 3 Elias 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Kikuchi (Schoop).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:00. A_31,068 (47,943).

