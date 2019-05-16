Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners recall OF Mallex Smith, option IF Shed Long

May 16, 2019 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have recalled outfielder Mallex Smith after a couple of weeks with Triple-A Tacoma to work on his approach at the plate.

Seattle optioned infielder Shed Long back to Tacoma to make room for Smith ahead of Thursday’s series opener against Minnesota.

Smith was sent to the minors on April 30 after hitting just .165 in 27 games. Smith had just one hit in his final 29 at-bats before being sent down. In his 10 games with Tacoma, Smith hit .333 with three doubles and a home run.

Long appeared in three games with the Mariners. He was hitless in nine at-bats and had a pair of walks in his limited opportunities.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.