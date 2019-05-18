Listen Live Sports

Marlins 2, Mets 0

May 18, 2019 7:10 pm
 
New York Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil lf 3 0 1 0 Berti cf 3 2 1 1
A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 Cooper rf 3 0 0 0
Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Hrrra rf 0 0 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 3 0 1 1
W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0
Nimmo rf 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 2 0 1 0
T.Frzer 3b 2 0 0 0 Wallach pr-c 2 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 Prado 1b 4 0 0 0
Matz p 1 0 0 0 H.Rmrez lf 3 0 0 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 2 0 0 0
C.Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 P.Lopez p 2 0 1 0
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0
Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
J..Dvis ph 1 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Totals 26 0 1 0 Totals 29 2 5 2
New York 000 000 000—0
Miami 101 000 00x—2

DP_Miami 2. LOB_New York 2, Miami 7. 2B_McNeil (12). HR_Berti (2). SB_Alfaro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz L,3-3 3 2-3 5 2 2 2 6
Bashlor 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Gsellman 2 0 0 0 1 1
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Lopez W,3-5 7 1 0 0 2 7
Guerrero H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Conley S,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:38. A_13,474 (36,742).

