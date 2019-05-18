Marlins 2, Mets 0

|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Berti cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach pr-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Lopez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J..Dvis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|26
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|Miami
|101
|000
|00x—2
DP_Miami 2. LOB_New York 2, Miami 7. 2B_McNeil (12). HR_Berti (2). SB_Alfaro (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Matz L,3-3
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Bashlor
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gsellman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Lopez W,3-5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Guerrero H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Conley S,2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:38. A_13,474 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.