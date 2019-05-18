Marlins 2, Mets 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.351
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Nimmo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.183
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Totals
|26
|0
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Herrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|1-Wallach pr-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|4
|10
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Miami
|101
|000
|00x—2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Bashlor in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lopez in the 7th. c-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.
1-ran for Alfaro in the 4th.
LOB_New York 2, Miami 7. 2B_McNeil (12). HR_Berti (2), off Matz. RBIs_Berti (4), Anderson (12). SB_Alfaro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Alonso); Miami 2 (Berti 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Miami 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_Rosario, Lagares.
DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Castro, Prado), (Rojas, Prado).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 3-3
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|81
|3.96
|Bashlor
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.17
|Gsellman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|2.63
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.16
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 3-5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|92
|5.06
|Guerrero, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.89
|Conley, S, 2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|6.48
Inherited runners-scored_Bashlor 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:38. A_13,474 (36,742).
