Marlins 2, Mets 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .351 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Nimmo rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .183 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Totals 26 0 1 0 3 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Berti cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .237 Cooper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Herrera rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Anderson 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .233 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Alfaro c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .258 1-Wallach pr-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Ramirez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Lopez p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250 b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 2 5 2 4 10

New York 000 000 000—0 1 0 Miami 101 000 00x—2 5 0

a-struck out for Bashlor in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lopez in the 7th. c-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.

1-ran for Alfaro in the 4th.

LOB_New York 2, Miami 7. 2B_McNeil (12). HR_Berti (2), off Matz. RBIs_Berti (4), Anderson (12). SB_Alfaro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Alonso); Miami 2 (Berti 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Miami 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_Rosario, Lagares.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Castro, Prado), (Rojas, Prado).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, L, 3-3 3 2-3 5 2 2 2 6 81 3.96 Bashlor 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 1.17 Gsellman 2 0 0 0 1 1 31 2.63 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.16 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 3-5 7 1 0 0 2 7 92 5.06 Guerrero, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.89 Conley, S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 6.48

Inherited runners-scored_Bashlor 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:38. A_13,474 (36,742).

