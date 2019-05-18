Listen Live Sports

Marlins 2, Mets 0

May 18, 2019 7:10 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .351
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Nimmo rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .183
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Totals 26 0 1 0 3 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Berti cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .237
Cooper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Herrera rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Anderson 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .233
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Alfaro c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .258
1-Wallach pr-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Ramirez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .239
Lopez p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 5 2 4 10
New York 000 000 000—0 1 0
Miami 101 000 00x—2 5 0

a-struck out for Bashlor in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lopez in the 7th. c-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.

1-ran for Alfaro in the 4th.

LOB_New York 2, Miami 7. 2B_McNeil (12). HR_Berti (2), off Matz. RBIs_Berti (4), Anderson (12). SB_Alfaro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Alonso); Miami 2 (Berti 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Miami 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cooper. GIDP_Rosario, Lagares.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Castro, Prado), (Rojas, Prado).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, L, 3-3 3 2-3 5 2 2 2 6 81 3.96
Bashlor 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 1.17
Gsellman 2 0 0 0 1 1 31 2.63
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.16
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, W, 3-5 7 1 0 0 2 7 92 5.06
Guerrero, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.89
Conley, S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 6.48

Inherited runners-scored_Bashlor 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:38. A_13,474 (36,742).

