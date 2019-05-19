Marlins 3, Mets 0

|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J..Dvis 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Nimmo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrri ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Gomez cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Syndrgr p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|Miami
|000
|001
|11x—3
E_Alcantara (3). DP_New York 2, Miami 3. LOB_New York 1, Miami 3. 2B_N.Walker (7), R.Herrera (4). HR_Granderson (5). SF_Rojas (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Syndergaard L,3-4
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Lugo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Miami
|Alcantara W,2-4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
HBP_by Syndergaard (Cooper).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_1:59. A_15,983 (36,742).
