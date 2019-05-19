Listen Live Sports

Marlins 3, Mets 0

May 19, 2019 3:28 pm
 
< a min read
New York Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 4 1 1 1
J..Dvis 3b 3 0 2 0 Cooper rf 3 0 0 0
Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 2 0
Nimmo rf 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0
Hchvrri ss 3 0 0 0 Rojas ss 1 0 0 1
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 Wallach c 3 0 1 0
D.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 R.Hrrra cf 3 1 1 0
C.Gomez cf 0 0 0 0 Alcntra p 3 0 1 0
Nido c 2 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ph 1 0 0 0
Syndrgr p 2 0 0 0
S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 27 3 6 2
New York 000 000 000—0
Miami 000 001 11x—3

E_Alcantara (3). DP_New York 2, Miami 3. LOB_New York 1, Miami 3. 2B_N.Walker (7), R.Herrera (4). HR_Granderson (5). SF_Rojas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Syndergaard L,3-4 7 5 2 2 1 3
Lugo 1 1 1 1 0 2
Miami
Alcantara W,2-4 9 2 0 0 1 8

HBP_by Syndergaard (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_1:59. A_15,983 (36,742).

