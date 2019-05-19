Listen Live Sports

Marlins 3, Mets 0

May 19, 2019 3:28 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .342
Davis 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .287
Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Nimmo rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215
a-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Gomez cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nido c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185
b-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .136
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Totals 27 0 2 0 1 8
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .179
Cooper rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Walker 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .293
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Rojas ss 1 0 0 1 1 0 .237
Wallach c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Herrera cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .198
Alcantara p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Totals 27 3 6 2 1 5
New York 000 000 000—0 2 0
Miami 000 001 11x—3 6 1

a-grounded out for Lagares in the 8th. b-struck out for Nido in the 9th. c-popped out for Lugo in the 9th.

E_Alcantara (3). LOB_New York 1, Miami 3. 2B_Walker (7), Herrera (4). HR_Granderson (5), off Lugo. RBIs_Granderson (12), Rojas (12). SF_Rojas.

RISP_New York 0 for 1; Miami 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Granderson, Castro. GIDP_Cano 2, Smith, Granderson, Castro.

DP_New York 2 (Syndergaard, Cano, Alonso), (Cano, Hechavarria, Alonso); Miami 3 (Wallach, Rojas, Walker), (Castro, Rojas, Walker), (Rojas, Walker).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, L, 3-4 7 5 2 2 1 3 82 4.50
Lugo 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.12
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, W, 2-4 9 2 0 0 1 8 89 4.25

HBP_Syndergaard (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_1:59. A_15,983 (36,742).

