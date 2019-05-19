Marlins 3, Mets 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .342 Davis 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .287 Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Nimmo rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215 a-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Gomez cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nido c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185 b-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .136 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Totals 27 0 2 0 1 8

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .179 Cooper rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Walker 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .293 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Rojas ss 1 0 0 1 1 0 .237 Wallach c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Herrera cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .198 Alcantara p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Totals 27 3 6 2 1 5

New York 000 000 000—0 2 0 Miami 000 001 11x—3 6 1

a-grounded out for Lagares in the 8th. b-struck out for Nido in the 9th. c-popped out for Lugo in the 9th.

E_Alcantara (3). LOB_New York 1, Miami 3. 2B_Walker (7), Herrera (4). HR_Granderson (5), off Lugo. RBIs_Granderson (12), Rojas (12). SF_Rojas.

RISP_New York 0 for 1; Miami 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Granderson, Castro. GIDP_Cano 2, Smith, Granderson, Castro.

DP_New York 2 (Syndergaard, Cano, Alonso), (Cano, Hechavarria, Alonso); Miami 3 (Wallach, Rojas, Walker), (Castro, Rojas, Walker), (Rojas, Walker).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 3-4 7 5 2 2 1 3 82 4.50 Lugo 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.12 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, W, 2-4 9 2 0 0 1 8 89 4.25

HBP_Syndergaard (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_1:59. A_15,983 (36,742).

