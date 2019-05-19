Marlins 3, Mets 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Nimmo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|a-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Gomez cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|b-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Rojas ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Alcantara p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|2
|1
|5
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|11x—3
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Lagares in the 8th. b-struck out for Nido in the 9th. c-popped out for Lugo in the 9th.
E_Alcantara (3). LOB_New York 1, Miami 3. 2B_Walker (7), Herrera (4). HR_Granderson (5), off Lugo. RBIs_Granderson (12), Rojas (12). SF_Rojas.
RISP_New York 0 for 1; Miami 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Granderson, Castro. GIDP_Cano 2, Smith, Granderson, Castro.
DP_New York 2 (Syndergaard, Cano, Alonso), (Cano, Hechavarria, Alonso); Miami 3 (Wallach, Rojas, Walker), (Castro, Rojas, Walker), (Rojas, Walker).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 3-4
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|82
|4.50
|Lugo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.12
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 2-4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|89
|4.25
HBP_Syndergaard (Cooper).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_1:59. A_15,983 (36,742).
