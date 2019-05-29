Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 4, Giants 2

May 29, 2019 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 Dean lf 3 1 1 0
Ystrzms lf 4 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 1 0 1 1
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
Posey c 4 1 1 0 R.Hrrra cf 0 0 0 0
Sndoval 3b 4 0 1 0 Cooper rf 3 0 0 1
Belt 1b 4 1 1 2 Romo p 0 0 0 0
Pillar rf 4 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 3 0 1 0
B.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 1 1 1
Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 H.Rmrez cf-rf 4 0 1 1
Bmgrner p 1 0 0 0 Prado 1b 4 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 1 4 0
Vogt ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0
P.Lopez p 2 0 0 0
N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0
Grndrsn ph-lf 1 1 1 0
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 31 4 11 4
San Francisco 000 100 001—2
Miami 001 000 21x—4

E_Alfaro (2). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 6, Miami 7. 2B_Posey (14), Duggar (9), N.Walker (10), Alfaro (3). 3B_S.Castro (1). HR_Belt (8). SB_Belt (2). SF_Cooper (1), S.Castro (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Bumgarner L,3-5 6 6 2 2 1 4
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 0
Dyson 1 3 1 1 0 1
Miami
Lopez 6 4 1 1 1 5
Anderson W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romo S,11-12 1 2 1 1 1 2

Bumgarner pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Bumgarner (Anderson). WP_Bumgarner.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:38. A_6,487 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.