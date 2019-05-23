Marlins 5, Tigers 2

|Miami
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Goodrum cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Cooper rf-1b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hrrsn pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ro.Rdri 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Prado dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|11
|2
|Miami
|000
|000
|005—5
|Detroit
|000
|001
|010—2
E_G.Beckham (3), D.Lugo (1). DP_Miami 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Miami 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Dean (3), Castellanos (14), Dixon (4). HR_Cooper (2). SB_Rojas (4). CS_G.Beckham (1). SF_Ro.Rodriguez (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Richards
|5
|2-3
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Conley
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kinley W,1-0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Romo S,9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Boyd
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Hardy H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene L,0-2 BS,1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
Boyd pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Boyd (Anderson).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:58. A_17,214 (41,297).
