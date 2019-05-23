Marlins 5, Tigers 2

Miami Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Dean lf 4 0 1 0 G.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 Grndrsn ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Goodrum cf-lf 4 2 2 0 Cooper rf-1b 5 1 1 4 Cstllns rf 4 0 3 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 3 0 2 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Hrrsn pr-dh 0 0 0 0 H.Rmrez cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Ro.Rdri 2b 3 0 0 1 Prado dh 4 0 0 0 C.Stwrt lf 3 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 1 J.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 R.Hrrra pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Dixon 1b 4 0 2 0 Alfaro c 2 0 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 D.Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 33 2 11 2

Miami 000 000 005—5 Detroit 000 001 010—2

E_G.Beckham (3), D.Lugo (1). DP_Miami 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Miami 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Dean (3), Castellanos (14), Dixon (4). HR_Cooper (2). SB_Rojas (4). CS_G.Beckham (1). SF_Ro.Rodriguez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Richards 5 2-3 8 1 1 1 6 Conley 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kinley W,1-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 Romo S,9-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Detroit Boyd 6 5 0 0 1 7 Hardy H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jimenez H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Greene L,0-2 BS,1 1 2 5 0 2 0

Boyd pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Boyd (Anderson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:58. A_17,214 (41,297).

