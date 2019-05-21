Marlins 5, Tigers 4, 11 innings,

Miami Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 3 1 1 0 Goodrum lf 5 1 1 0 R.Hrrra pr-cf 0 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 Cooper rf 6 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 5 2 1 0 Bri.And 3b 4 1 2 2 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 2 2 N.Wlker 1b 5 0 0 0 Dixon pr-1b 1 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 Ro.Rdri ss 4 0 0 1 Alfaro dh 5 0 0 0 C.Stwrt dh 3 0 0 0 H.Rmrez cf-lf 5 2 2 1 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 5 1 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Wallach c 5 0 2 2 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 1 Totals 42 5 10 5 Totals 38 4 5 4

Miami 110 100 100 01—5 Detroit 001 100 002 00—4

E_Ro.Rodriguez (5), S.Castro (5). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Miami 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Bri.Anderson (8), Wallach 2 (3), Castellanos (13). HR_Bri.Anderson (3), H.Ramirez (1), J.Jones (4). SF_Bri.Anderson (2), Ro.Rodriguez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Smith 5 3 2 2 0 7 Brice H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Chen H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Guerrero H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romo BS,1 1 2 2 0 1 1 Anderson W,1-1 2 0 0 0 1 5 Detroit Turnbull 5 7 3 3 2 4 Ramirez 3 1 1 1 0 3 Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 0 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jimenez L,2-2 1 2 1 1 1 2

WP_Smith 2, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:29. A_15,565 (41,297).

