Marlins 5, Tigers 4, 11 innings,

May 21, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Miami Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 3 1 1 0 Goodrum lf 5 1 1 0
R.Hrrra pr-cf 0 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0
Cooper rf 6 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 5 2 1 0
Bri.And 3b 4 1 2 2 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 2 2
N.Wlker 1b 5 0 0 0 Dixon pr-1b 1 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 Ro.Rdri ss 4 0 0 1
Alfaro dh 5 0 0 0 C.Stwrt dh 3 0 0 0
H.Rmrez cf-lf 5 2 2 1 J.Hrrsn 2b 4 0 0 0
Rojas ss 5 1 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0
Wallach c 5 0 2 2 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 1
Totals 42 5 10 5 Totals 38 4 5 4
Miami 110 100 100 01—5
Detroit 001 100 002 00—4

E_Ro.Rodriguez (5), S.Castro (5). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Miami 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Bri.Anderson (8), Wallach 2 (3), Castellanos (13). HR_Bri.Anderson (3), H.Ramirez (1), J.Jones (4). SF_Bri.Anderson (2), Ro.Rodriguez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Smith 5 3 2 2 0 7
Brice H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Chen H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romo BS,1 1 2 2 0 1 1
Anderson W,1-1 2 0 0 0 1 5
Detroit
Turnbull 5 7 3 3 2 4
Ramirez 3 1 1 1 0 3
Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 0
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jimenez L,2-2 1 2 1 1 1 2

WP_Smith 2, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:29. A_15,565 (41,297).

