Marlins 5, Tigers 4, 11 innings,

|Miami
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Goodrum lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|R.Hrrra pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|N.Wlker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ro.Rdri ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Alfaro dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|C.Stwrt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|J.Hrrsn 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|42
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|38
|4
|5
|4
|Miami
|110
|100
|100
|01—5
|Detroit
|001
|100
|002
|00—4
E_Ro.Rodriguez (5), S.Castro (5). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Miami 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Bri.Anderson (8), Wallach 2 (3), Castellanos (13). HR_Bri.Anderson (3), H.Ramirez (1), J.Jones (4). SF_Bri.Anderson (2), Ro.Rodriguez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Smith
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Brice H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chen H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo BS,1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson W,1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Detroit
|Turnbull
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Ramirez
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez L,2-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
WP_Smith 2, Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:29. A_15,565 (41,297).
