Marlins 5, Tigers 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .183 1-Herrera pr-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .198 Cooper rf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .152 B.Anderson 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .234 Walker 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .225 Alfaro dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .248 H.Ramirez cf-lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .263 Rojas ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .236 Wallach c 5 0 2 2 0 1 .250 Totals 42 5 10 5 4 10

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .204 Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .125 Castellanos rf 5 2 1 0 0 2 .253 Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .297 2-Dixon pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Rodriguez ss 4 0 0 1 0 3 .260 Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .178 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182 Jones cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .179 Totals 38 4 5 4 2 17

Miami 110 100 100 01—5 10 1 Detroit 001 100 002 00—4 5 1

1-ran for Granderson in the 9th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Castro (5), Rodriguez (5). LOB_Miami 9, Detroit 4. 2B_B.Anderson (8), Wallach 2 (3), Castellanos (13). HR_H.Ramirez (1), off Turnbull; B.Anderson (3), off N.Ramirez; Jones (4), off Smith. RBIs_B.Anderson 2 (14), H.Ramirez (1), Wallach 2 (3), Cabrera 2 (18), Rodriguez (18), Jones (7). SF_B.Anderson, Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Cooper, Alfaro 3); Detroit 3 (Rodriguez, Stewart, Harrison). RISP_Miami 0 for 7; Detroit 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Cooper.

DP_Detroit 1 (Harrison, Rodriguez, Cabrera).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith 5 3 2 2 0 7 89 2.38 Brice, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.00 Chen, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 8.79 Guerrero, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.75 Romo, BS, 1-8 1 2 2 0 1 1 19 5.06 N.Anderson, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 5 32 4.95 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 5 7 3 3 2 4 92 2.68 N.Ramirez 3 1 1 1 0 3 34 2.45 Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 6.35 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.35 Jimenez, L, 2-2 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 4.19

WP_Smith 2, N.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:29. A_15,565 (41,297).

