Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 5, Tigers 4

May 21, 2019 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .183
1-Herrera pr-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .198
Cooper rf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .152
B.Anderson 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .234
Walker 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .225
Alfaro dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .248
H.Ramirez cf-lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .263
Rojas ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .236
Wallach c 5 0 2 2 0 1 .250
Totals 42 5 10 5 4 10
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .204
Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .125
Castellanos rf 5 2 1 0 0 2 .253
Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .297
2-Dixon pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Rodriguez ss 4 0 0 1 0 3 .260
Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .178
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182
Jones cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .179
Totals 38 4 5 4 2 17
Miami 110 100 100 01—5 10 1
Detroit 001 100 002 00—4 5 1

1-ran for Granderson in the 9th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Castro (5), Rodriguez (5). LOB_Miami 9, Detroit 4. 2B_B.Anderson (8), Wallach 2 (3), Castellanos (13). HR_H.Ramirez (1), off Turnbull; B.Anderson (3), off N.Ramirez; Jones (4), off Smith. RBIs_B.Anderson 2 (14), H.Ramirez (1), Wallach 2 (3), Cabrera 2 (18), Rodriguez (18), Jones (7). SF_B.Anderson, Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Cooper, Alfaro 3); Detroit 3 (Rodriguez, Stewart, Harrison). RISP_Miami 0 for 7; Detroit 2 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Cooper.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

DP_Detroit 1 (Harrison, Rodriguez, Cabrera).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith 5 3 2 2 0 7 89 2.38
Brice, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.00
Chen, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 8.79
Guerrero, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.75
Romo, BS, 1-8 1 2 2 0 1 1 19 5.06
N.Anderson, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 5 32 4.95
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 5 7 3 3 2 4 92 2.68
N.Ramirez 3 1 1 1 0 3 34 2.45
Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 6.35
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.35
Jimenez, L, 2-2 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 4.19

WP_Smith 2, N.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:29. A_15,565 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.