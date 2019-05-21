Marlins 5, Tigers 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.183
|1-Herrera pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Cooper rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Alfaro dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|H.Ramirez cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Wallach c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|42
|5
|10
|5
|4
|10
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.125
|Castellanos rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|2-Dixon pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.260
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.179
|Totals
|38
|4
|5
|4
|2
|17
|Miami
|110
|100
|100
|01—5
|10
|1
|Detroit
|001
|100
|002
|00—4
|5
|1
1-ran for Granderson in the 9th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Castro (5), Rodriguez (5). LOB_Miami 9, Detroit 4. 2B_B.Anderson (8), Wallach 2 (3), Castellanos (13). HR_H.Ramirez (1), off Turnbull; B.Anderson (3), off N.Ramirez; Jones (4), off Smith. RBIs_B.Anderson 2 (14), H.Ramirez (1), Wallach 2 (3), Cabrera 2 (18), Rodriguez (18), Jones (7). SF_B.Anderson, Rodriguez.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Cooper, Alfaro 3); Detroit 3 (Rodriguez, Stewart, Harrison). RISP_Miami 0 for 7; Detroit 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Castro. GIDP_Cooper.
DP_Detroit 1 (Harrison, Rodriguez, Cabrera).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|89
|2.38
|Brice, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.00
|Chen, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8.79
|Guerrero, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.75
|Romo, BS, 1-8
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.06
|N.Anderson, W, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|32
|4.95
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|92
|2.68
|N.Ramirez
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|34
|2.45
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|6.35
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.35
|Jimenez, L, 2-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|4.19
WP_Smith 2, N.Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:29. A_15,565 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.