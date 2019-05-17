Marlins 8, Mets 6

|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Berti cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Smith ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hchvrri ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Prado 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J..Dvis lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|New York
|010
|000
|230—6
|Miami
|002
|230
|10x—8
E_T.Frazier (1), deGrom (1). DP_Miami 2. LOB_New York 9, Miami 4. 2B_Cano (12), W.Ramos (4), Bri.Anderson 2 (7), S.Castro (2). 3B_T.Frazier (1). HR_P.Alonso 2 (14), J..Davis (4), Alfaro (6). SB_Berti (1), Rojas (3). SF_Nimmo (1), S.Castro (2). S_Richards (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|deGrom L,3-5
|5
|9
|7
|6
|0
|3
|Sewald
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Richards W,1-5
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Conley
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Romo S,7-7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
N.Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:01. A_9,870 (36,742).
