Marlins 8, Mets 6

New York Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Nimmo lf-rf 4 0 2 1 Berti cf 4 1 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 3 0 0 0 Cooper rf 4 1 2 2 McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 R.Hrrra rf 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 2 2 1 Cano 2b 5 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 5 2 2 2 Romo p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 1 2 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 1 1 1 C.Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 2 2 3 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 H.Rmrez lf 4 0 1 0 D.Smith ph 0 1 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 1 1 Hchvrri ss 1 0 0 0 Rchards p 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 2 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 3 1 2 1 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 Prado 1b 1 0 0 0 J..Dvis lf 2 1 1 2 Totals 36 6 12 6 Totals 34 8 10 8

New York 010 000 230—6 Miami 002 230 10x—8

E_T.Frazier (1), deGrom (1). DP_Miami 2. LOB_New York 9, Miami 4. 2B_Cano (12), W.Ramos (4), Bri.Anderson 2 (7), S.Castro (2). 3B_T.Frazier (1). HR_P.Alonso 2 (14), J..Davis (4), Alfaro (6). SB_Berti (1), Rojas (3). SF_Nimmo (1), S.Castro (2). S_Richards (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York deGrom L,3-5 5 9 7 6 0 3 Sewald 2 1 1 1 0 3 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Miami Richards W,1-5 6 1-3 6 3 3 3 4 Conley 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Anderson 0 3 3 3 1 0 Romo S,7-7 2 2 0 0 0 2

N.Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:01. A_9,870 (36,742).

