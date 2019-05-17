Listen Live Sports

Marlins 8, Mets 6

May 17, 2019 10:21 pm
 
New York Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo lf-rf 4 0 2 1 Berti cf 4 1 1 0
A.Rsrio ss 3 0 0 0 Cooper rf 4 1 2 2
McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 R.Hrrra rf 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 2 2 1
Cano 2b 5 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 5 2 2 2 Romo p 0 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 4 1 2 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 1 1 1
C.Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 2 2 3
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 H.Rmrez lf 4 0 1 0
D.Smith ph 0 1 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 1 1
Hchvrri ss 1 0 0 0 Rchards p 2 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 3 0 2 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 1 2 1 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0
deGrom p 2 0 0 0 Prado 1b 1 0 0 0
J..Dvis lf 2 1 1 2
Totals 36 6 12 6 Totals 34 8 10 8
New York 010 000 230—6
Miami 002 230 10x—8

E_T.Frazier (1), deGrom (1). DP_Miami 2. LOB_New York 9, Miami 4. 2B_Cano (12), W.Ramos (4), Bri.Anderson 2 (7), S.Castro (2). 3B_T.Frazier (1). HR_P.Alonso 2 (14), J..Davis (4), Alfaro (6). SB_Berti (1), Rojas (3). SF_Nimmo (1), S.Castro (2). S_Richards (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom L,3-5 5 9 7 6 0 3
Sewald 2 1 1 1 0 3
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Richards W,1-5 6 1-3 6 3 3 3 4
Conley 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Anderson 0 3 3 3 1 0
Romo S,7-7 2 2 0 0 0 2

N.Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:01. A_9,870 (36,742).

