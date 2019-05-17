Marlins 8, Mets 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo lf-rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .208 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272 b-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .351 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cano 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Alonso 1b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .266 Ramos c 4 1 2 0 1 1 .246 Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Smith ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .297 Hechavarria ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Frazier 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .190 Lagares cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .230 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Davis lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .278 Totals 36 6 12 6 5 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Berti cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Cooper rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .190 Herrera rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 B.Anderson 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .231 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Alfaro c 4 2 2 3 0 2 .254 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Rojas ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243 Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .071 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Prado 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Totals 34 8 10 8 0 7

New York 010 000 230—6 12 2 Miami 002 230 10x—8 10 0

a-walked for Sewald in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.

E_Frazier (1), deGrom (1). LOB_New York 9, Miami 4. 2B_Cano (12), Ramos (4), B.Anderson 2 (7), Castro (2). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Alonso (13), off Richards; Davis (4), off Richards; Alonso (14), off N.Anderson; Alfaro (6), off deGrom. RBIs_Nimmo (14), Alonso 2 (34), Lagares (8), Davis 2 (11), Cooper 2 (2), B.Anderson (11), Castro (12), Alfaro 3 (13), Rojas (11). SB_Berti (1), Rojas (3). SF_Nimmo, Castro. S_Richards.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Alonso, deGrom, McNeil, Hechavarria); Miami 1 (Berti). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Miami 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Walker 2. GIDP_Cano, Gomez.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Castro, Walker), (Conley, Rojas, Walker).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, L, 3-5 5 9 7 6 0 3 104 3.98 Sewald 2 1 1 1 0 3 29 3.86 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.51 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, W, 1-5 6 1-3 6 3 3 3 4 88 4.44 Conley 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 6.75 N.Anderson 0 3 3 3 1 0 12 5.50 Romo, S, 7-7 2 2 0 0 0 2 28 5.40

N.Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 3-2.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:01. A_9,870 (36,742).

