Marlins 8, Mets 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|b-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.351
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Alonso 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Smith ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Hechavarria ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Davis lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|5
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Cooper rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.190
|Herrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.254
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Richards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Prado 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|0
|7
|New York
|010
|000
|230—6
|12
|2
|Miami
|002
|230
|10x—8
|10
|0
a-walked for Sewald in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.
E_Frazier (1), deGrom (1). LOB_New York 9, Miami 4. 2B_Cano (12), Ramos (4), B.Anderson 2 (7), Castro (2). 3B_Frazier (1). HR_Alonso (13), off Richards; Davis (4), off Richards; Alonso (14), off N.Anderson; Alfaro (6), off deGrom. RBIs_Nimmo (14), Alonso 2 (34), Lagares (8), Davis 2 (11), Cooper 2 (2), B.Anderson (11), Castro (12), Alfaro 3 (13), Rojas (11). SB_Berti (1), Rojas (3). SF_Nimmo, Castro. S_Richards.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Alonso, deGrom, McNeil, Hechavarria); Miami 1 (Berti). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Miami 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, Walker 2. GIDP_Cano, Gomez.
DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Castro, Walker), (Conley, Rojas, Walker).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 3-5
|5
|9
|7
|6
|0
|3
|104
|3.98
|Sewald
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|3.86
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.51
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, W, 1-5
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|88
|4.44
|Conley
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|6.75
|N.Anderson
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|5.50
|Romo, S, 7-7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|5.40
N.Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 3-2.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:01. A_9,870 (36,742).
