Marlins put Walker on injured list, recall Riddle

May 31, 2019 11:39 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Miami Marlins have placed first baseman Neil Walker on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quad and recalled infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A New Orleans.

The moves were made before Friday night’s series opener against the Padres.

Walker pulled up running out a groundout in the sixth inning against San Francisco on Thursday.

He was hitting .295 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

