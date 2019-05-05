Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Márquez wins Spanish GP, takes points lead

May 5, 2019 9:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JEREZ, Spain (AP) — Titleholder Marc Márquez won the Spanish MotoGP for a second straight year and took over the championship lead on Sunday.

Márquez claimed his 46th career MotoGP victory and his second of the season after steering his Honda to the front from a fourth-place start on the grid.

Alex Rins finished second followed by Maverick Viñales in third.

Five-time champion Márquez leads Rins by one point in the standings. Andrea Dovizioso is three points behind Márquez after finishing the race fourth.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.