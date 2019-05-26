Marte homers, Diamondbacks sweep Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ feel-good weekend ended on a sour note with injury concerns over starting pitcher Luke Weaver.

Ketel Marte homered for the third time in three games, Eduardo Escobar had three hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks tied a franchise record for scoring in a three-game series as they beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 Sunday to finish a sweep.

Weaver (4-3) left the game in the sixth inning with right forearm tightness after pitching five-plus innings of six-hit ball. He struck out six and walked two.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the severity of Weaver’s injury wasn’t immediately known.

Advertisement

“We’re going to obviously continue to evaluate him,” Lovullo said. “He may be potentially a little banged up right now. If that’s the case, it’ll be an opportunity for somebody else to step up.”

Mike Yastrzemski, the 23-year-old grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, had the first three hits of his career for the Giants, who lost their fifth straight and finished a 1-6 homestand.

The Diamondbacks outscored the Giants 34-8 in the series, matching a franchise mark they set at home Sept. 12-14, 2016, against Colorado. It eclipsed the previous mark for a three-game road series — 32 against the Rockies on June 3-5, 2014.

“What we did here in the past three days, scoring as many runs as we did, walking into a venue that’s very, very, challenging for a lot of teams to win three games in a row, it’s something that will be on my mind,” Lovullo said.

Weaver said he left the game for precautionary reasons. He felt the cold weather may have been a factor in the injury. Arizona had a 6-1 lead when he left the game.

“With the conditions, and how the game was shaping up, I just felt like in my best interest going forward, play it safe,” Weaver said.

The 25-year-old right-hander said he experienced discomfort throwing his changeup. He felt his mechanics were a bit off.

“I felt like I was rushing, so sometimes you just put your arm in a spot that’s just a little bit funky,” Weaver said.

Arizona’s outburst in this series came after they’d lost five straight and combined for seven runs in their previous four games.

Marte went deep in the first inning off Giants starter Shaun Anderson (0-1). His 12th homer started a two-run inning. Marte was 7 for 15 with three homers, a triple and six RBIs in the series and is 9 for 19 over his last four games.

Arizona swept the Giants in San Francisco for the first time since taking a four-game set April 18-21, 2016.

“That’s the worst series of the year, I can’t remember one where we had three consecutive games with that kind of baseball we just played,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

Anderson, making his third major league start, gave up six runs — four earned — and nine hits, with a walk and two wild pitches in five innings.

Nick Ahmed sparked a three-run second inning in which the Diamondbacks had three hits and a walk and capitalized on a wild pitch and an error.

Diamondbacks closer Greg Holland notched his ninth save in 10 chances. He came into the game after pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt’s one-out double to left off Matt Andriese.

Posey and Joe Panik each had two hits including a double and one RBI for San Francisco.

Yastrzemski, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, was playing in his second major league game.

“It was better than I could have expected,” Yastrzemski said. “Just hoping to put a ‘W’ on there now.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants recalled RHP Sam Coonrod from Triple-A Sacramento. The 22-year-old pitched a scoreless eighth in his major league debut. LHP Andrew Suarez was optioned to Sacramento, one day after giving up a career-high nine runs — seven earned.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker was hit by a pitch on his right thumb in the seventh but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (6-2, 2.89 ERA) will pitch Monday’s series opener in Colorado. The five-time All-Star is 4-1 with a 1.49 ERA with 39 strikeouts and five walks over his last seven starts.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (2-3, 3.27 ERA) will pitch Tuesday’s series opener in Miami. The 34-year-old is 5-2 with a 3.62 ERA in 18 games (nine starts) against the Marlins.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.