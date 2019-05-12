Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Martínez, Atlanta United beat Orlando City, win 4th in a row

May 12, 2019 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Gonzalo Martínez scored his first MLS goal and Brad Guzan had four saves to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Sunday.

Atlanta (5-3-2) has won four in a row — all by shutout — and five of its last six.

Héctor Villalba, on the left side of the area, dropped it to Martínez, the 2018 South American Footballer of the Year, who side-netted a first-timer in the 14th minute.

Atlanta had 61.7% possession.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Orlando City (3-5-3) is winless in its last three games and has lost three of its last five.

Atlanta’s Jeff Larentowicz came on the 76th minute to become the third field player in MLS history with 400 career appearances.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.