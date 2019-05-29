Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Martínez scores 2 goals in stoppage time, Atlanta wins

May 29, 2019 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (7-5-2) ended a two-game losing streak with its sixth win in eight games. Minnesota (6-5-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Martínez has eight goals this season, six in the last seven games. He beat two defenders on a breakaway in the first minute of stoppage time and capitalized on an errant defensive header to win a one-on-one opportunity with goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute on Franco Escobar’s first goal of the season.

Advertisement

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan had a wild multi-save sequence in the 74th minute. He finished with his seventh shutout of the season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.