Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maryland racing authority seeks to dismiss Baltimore lawsuit

May 8, 2019 12:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s horse racing authority has moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the city of Baltimore that seeks to condemn and confiscate the Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course and other elements of the industry.

The Maryland Jockey Club, which runs the historic track, on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is part of a bitter dispute between owners and politicians over the future of Maryland racing and the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The lawsuit says the Stronach Group, a Canada-based development company that owns Pimlico and Laurel Park, is planning to move the Preakness against Maryland law.

Maryland Jockey Club attorney Alan Rifkin says state law prevents Baltimore from confiscating privately held assets, including the Woodlawn Vase that’s given to the winner of the Preakness.

The Stronach Group believes the Preakness would be better suited to be held at Laurel if 149-year-old Pimlico cannot be overhauled. A fight remains over who would pay for an overhaul of Pimlico after the Maryland Stadium Authority issued a report saying the track should be torn down and rebuilt at a cost of $424 million.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The dilapidated condition of Pimlico led to nearly 6,700 grandstand seats being closed for the May 18 Preakness because engineers determined they’re not safe.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.