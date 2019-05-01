Listen Live Sports

Maryland’s Fernando to skip final 2 years, enter NBA draft

May 1, 2019 4:23 pm
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Bruno Fernando will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and remain in the 2019 NBA draft.

Fernando had declared for early entry, and after weighing his options announced Wednesday that he will attempt to turn pro.

In a statement, Fernando said, “After further consideration, I have decided to place my entire focus on the NBA draft.”

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-10 Fernando led the Big Ten with 22 double-doubles and a .607 field goal percentage.

Coach Mark Turgeon said he’s excited about the prospect of Fernando being drafted, adding, “We wish him the very best as he pursues his dream at the next level.”

Like Fernando, Terrapins guard Anthony Cowan Jr. declared early entry into the draft. Cowan has not yet announced whether he will return for his final season at Maryland.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

