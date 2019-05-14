Listen Live Sports

Mavs’ Dirk Nowitzki honored by Texas governor, lawmakers

May 14, 2019 4:28 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Retired Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has been honored by Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas lawmakers for his outstanding 21-year career with the same NBA team.

Nowitzki was in Austin on Tuesday to visit Abbott, who introduced the German-born star as the greatest player in Mavericks history and one of the greatest in the league.

The 40-year-old Nowitzki retired in April. A 14-time All-Star, he led the Mavericks to their only championship in 2011.

Nowitzki also appeared in the Texas House and the Senate, where he was congratulated by legislators and posed for photos.

