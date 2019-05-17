Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maximum Security owner challenges horses helped by Derby DQ

May 17, 2019 4:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The owner of Maximum Security has made a multimillion-dollar challenge to the owners of four horses that benefited from his horse’s historic disqualification in the Kentucky Derby.

Gary West says in a statement Friday he’ll pay each of those other owners $5 million apiece if Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy or Bodexpress finishes ahead of Maximum Security in the next race against him through the end of the year.

West offered an alternate possibility of a $1.86 million wager — the winner’s share for the Kentucky Derby. The condition of the challenge is that each owner must also put up $5 million or $1.86 million in an escrow account.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Derby on May 4 but was disqualified for interference and placed 17th. Country House, who finished second, was elevated to first, War of Will from eighth to seventh, Bodexpress from 14th to 13th and Long Range Toddy from 17th to 16th.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

West and his wife, Mary, filed a lawsuit this week against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and stewards over the first on-track disqualification of a Derby winner in the race’s 145-year history.

The Wests elected not to run Maximum Security in the Preakness. War of Will and Bodexpress are in the field.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.