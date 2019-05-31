Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Maxwell’s slam helps Georgia roll early, beat Mercer 13-3

May 31, 2019 10:16 pm
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tucker Maxwell doubled and hit a grand slam in Georgia’s eight-run first inning and Aaron Schunk hit two homers to lead the host Bulldogs to a 13-3 win over Mercer on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Athens regional.

Tony Locey (11-2) allowed only three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings for Georgia (45-15). The Bulldogs will play Florida State on Saturday night in the double-elimination regional.

Locey’s Georgia roommate and Houston County High School baseball teammate, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, led the cheers for the Bulldogs.

Tanner Hall (8-6) didn’t survive the first inning for Mercer (35-28). Hall recorded two outs while giving up six runs.

Maxwell had three hits and drove in six runs. Schunk hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a three-run blast in the third.

Mercer’s Kyle Dockus hit a three-run homer off Logan Moody in the seventh.

