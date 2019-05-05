Listen Live Sports

McCarron wins Insperity Invitational for 10th senior title

May 5, 2019 6:08 pm
 
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his 10th PGA Tour Champions victory and second in three weeks.

The 53-year-old McCarron held off Scott Parel by two strokes, closing with a 5-under 67 to finish at 17-under 199 and match Fred Couples (2010) for the best score since the event moved to The Woodlands Country Club in 2008.

McCarron won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic two weeks ago in Georgia, then teamed with Brandt Jobe to tie for fifth last week in Missouri in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf . The former UCLA player won three times on the PGA Tour.

Parel shot a 66. The two-time tour winner also finished second last month in Mississippi, losing to Kevin Sutherland on the seventh hole of a playoff.

After Parel birdied the par-5 15th to pull within a stroke, McCarron hit a 6-iron to a foot for birdie on the par-3 16th to push the advantage back to two shots. Parel missed a chance to pull within one on the par-4 17th when his 3-foot birdie putt caught the left edge and lipped out.

Both players parred the par-4 18th, with Parel forced to scramble after driving well left off a cart path and nearly into a garbage basket.

McCarron took a three-stroke lead into the final round, overcoming a stiff neck to shoot 67-65 in a 34 1/2-hole Saturday after most of the play Friday was wiped out because of lightning and heavy rain.

McCarron earned $330,000 and increased his lead in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Lee Janzen was third at 12 under after a 67. Marco Dawson (68) and Paul Goydos (70) were 11 under.

