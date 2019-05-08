Listen Live Sports

Medical board: Info on doctor investigation must stay secret

May 8, 2019 9:49 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board says a judge shouldn’t let Ohio State University publicly share information from an old board investigation involving a team doctor accused of decades-old sexual misconduct.

In a court filing Tuesday, the board says its records on the investigation involving Richard Strauss are confidential under state law. It says Ohio State’s lawyers received the information under a legal exemption and are required to keep it secret.

A law firm is investigating allegations about Strauss for Ohio State. The school plans to make the findings public and is seeking permission to include information about the old investigation .

The medical board argues such disclosure would undermine witnesses’ trust and its future investigations.

Over 150 alumni allege misconduct by Strauss. He killed himself in 2005.

The board never disciplined him.

