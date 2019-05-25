Mercury-Storm, Box

PHOENIX (68)

Bonner 10-23 8-8 31, Carson 3-6 0-0 7, Griner 9-19 0-0 18, January 2-3 0-0 4, Y.Turner 2-4 0-0 5, B.Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 27-61 8-8 68.

SEATTLE (77)

Canada 7-13 2-4 16, Langhorne 4-11 2-2 10, Loyd 4-10 7-7 17, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-5 0-0 8, N.Howard 8-19 4-9 21, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-3 0-0 3, Zellous 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 28-67 15-23 77.

Phoenix 23 9 16 20—68 Seattle 16 16 24 21—77

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-17 (Bonner 3-8, Smith 1-2, Carson 1-2, Y.Turner 1-3, Cunningham 0-2), Seattle 6-19 (Loyd 2-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-4, N.Howard 1-3, Whitcomb 1-3, Canada 0-2, Langhorne 0-2, Zellous 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Griner, Bonner 8), Seattle 36 (N.Howard 16). Assists_Phoenix 15 (Y.Turner, Bonner 4), Seattle 15 (Canada 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Seattle 18. Technicals_Seattle coach Storm (Defensive three second). A_8,500 (8,149).

