Mets 4, Marlins 1

|Miami
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J..Dvis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Rmrez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Berti cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ed.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cnforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|Miami
|001
|000
|000—1
|New York
|000
|103
|00x—4
DP_Miami 2. LOB_Miami 7, New York 7. 2B_Berti 2 (2), Alcantara (1), deGrom (1). HR_P.Alonso (12), Conforto (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Alcantara L,1-4
|5
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Conley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kinley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|deGrom W,3-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Lugo H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,10-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Alcantara (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:41. A_32,501 (41,922).
