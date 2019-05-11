Mets 4, Marlins 1

Miami New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 J..Dvis 3b 4 0 0 0 N.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 0 0 0 0 Cooper rf 3 0 0 0 Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 1 1 H.Rmrez lf 4 0 1 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Berti cf 4 1 2 0 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Alcntra p 2 0 1 1 Cnforto rf 3 1 2 2 Conley p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 0 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0 Nimmo cf-lf 2 1 0 0 Chen p 0 0 0 0 Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 1 0 deGrom p 3 0 2 1 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 31 4 9 4

Miami 001 000 000—1 New York 000 103 00x—4

DP_Miami 2. LOB_Miami 7, New York 7. 2B_Berti 2 (2), Alcantara (1), deGrom (1). HR_P.Alonso (12), Conforto (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Alcantara L,1-4 5 2-3 8 4 4 2 1 Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 1 New York deGrom W,3-4 7 5 1 1 1 8 Lugo H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz S,10-10 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Alcantara (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:41. A_32,501 (41,922).

