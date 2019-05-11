Mets 4, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Berti cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Frazier 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.274
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|3
|3
|Miami
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|103
|00x—4
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Conley in the 7th.
LOB_Miami 7, New York 7. 2B_Berti 2 (2), Alcantara (1), deGrom (1). HR_Alonso (12), off Alcantara; Conforto (8), off Alcantara. RBIs_Alcantara (2), Alonso (32), Conforto 2 (18), deGrom (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Ramirez, Berti, Granderson); New York 3 (McNeil, Davis, Nido). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Alonso, Rosario. GIDP_Davis, Nido.
DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Walker), (Castro, Rojas, Walker).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 1-4
|5
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|98
|5.11
|Conley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7.90
|Chen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|9.00
|Kinley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.40
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 3-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|106
|3.26
|Lugo, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
|Diaz, S, 10-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.30
Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-0. HBP_Alcantara (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:41. A_32,501 (41,922).
