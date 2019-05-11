Mets 4, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287 Cooper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Berti cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239 Alcantara p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .182 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 1 6 1 2 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .360 Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .323 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Frazier 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .261 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conforto rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .274 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Nimmo cf-lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .200 Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Nido c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 deGrom p 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 31 4 9 4 3 3

Miami 001 000 000—1 6 0 New York 000 103 00x—4 9 0

a-grounded out for Conley in the 7th.

LOB_Miami 7, New York 7. 2B_Berti 2 (2), Alcantara (1), deGrom (1). HR_Alonso (12), off Alcantara; Conforto (8), off Alcantara. RBIs_Alcantara (2), Alonso (32), Conforto 2 (18), deGrom (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Ramirez, Berti, Granderson); New York 3 (McNeil, Davis, Nido). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Alonso, Rosario. GIDP_Davis, Nido.

DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Walker), (Castro, Rojas, Walker).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, L, 1-4 5 2-3 8 4 4 2 1 98 5.11 Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 7.90 Chen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 9.00 Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 5.40 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 3-4 7 5 1 1 1 8 106 3.26 Lugo, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.00 Diaz, S, 10-10 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.30

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-0. HBP_Alcantara (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:41. A_32,501 (41,922).

