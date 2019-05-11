Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 4, Marlins 1

May 11, 2019 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287
Cooper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Berti cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239
Alcantara p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .182
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 6 1 2 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .360
Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Frazier 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .261
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conforto rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .274
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Nimmo cf-lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .200
Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Nido c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227
deGrom p 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Totals 31 4 9 4 3 3
Miami 001 000 000—1 6 0
New York 000 103 00x—4 9 0

a-grounded out for Conley in the 7th.

LOB_Miami 7, New York 7. 2B_Berti 2 (2), Alcantara (1), deGrom (1). HR_Alonso (12), off Alcantara; Conforto (8), off Alcantara. RBIs_Alcantara (2), Alonso (32), Conforto 2 (18), deGrom (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Anderson, Ramirez, Berti, Granderson); New York 3 (McNeil, Davis, Nido). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Rojas, Alonso, Rosario. GIDP_Davis, Nido.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Walker), (Castro, Rojas, Walker).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 1-4 5 2-3 8 4 4 2 1 98 5.11
Conley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 7.90
Chen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 9.00
Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 5.40
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 3-4 7 5 1 1 1 8 106 3.26
Lugo, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.00
Diaz, S, 10-10 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.30

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 2-0. HBP_Alcantara (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:41. A_32,501 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.