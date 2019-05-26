Mets 4, Tigers 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.269
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|1-Harrison pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Turnbull p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Stumpf p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reininger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Gomez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Hechavarria 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.188
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|1
|8
|Detroit
|102
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|400
|00x—4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Turnbull in the 8th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 5, New York 4. 2B_Smith (4). HR_Castellanos (5), off Wheeler; Hechavarria (2), off Turnbull. RBIs_Castellanos 3 (18), Frazier (9), Hechavarria 3 (6). SB_Dixon (1), Jones (5), Harrison (3), Gomez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Stewart, Jones 2); New York 3 (Ramos, Hechavarria 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; New York 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lugo, Conforto, Ramos. GIDP_Rosario, Smith.
DP_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Dixon), (Goodrum, Lugo, Dixon).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 2-4
|7
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|99
|2.97
|Stumpf
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.77
|Reininger
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 4-3
|7
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|8
|102
|4.63
|Familia, H, 7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|5.66
|Diaz, S, 13-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|1.71
Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 1-0, Familia 2-0. HBP_Turnbull (Conforto).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:33. A_31,414 (41,922).
