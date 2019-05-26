Mets 4, Tigers 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .213 Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .269 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .206 1-Harrison pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Rodriguez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Hicks c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Jones cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .202 Turnbull p 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 3 6 3 2 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Smith 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .340 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Ramos c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Frazier 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .218 Gomez lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .167 Hechavarria 2b 3 1 1 3 0 2 .188 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Wheeler p 3 0 2 0 0 0 .308 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 4 8 4 1 8

Detroit 102 000 000—3 6 0 New York 000 400 00x—4 8 0

a-struck out for Turnbull in the 8th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 5, New York 4. 2B_Smith (4). HR_Castellanos (5), off Wheeler; Hechavarria (2), off Turnbull. RBIs_Castellanos 3 (18), Frazier (9), Hechavarria 3 (6). SB_Dixon (1), Jones (5), Harrison (3), Gomez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Stewart, Jones 2); New York 3 (Ramos, Hechavarria 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; New York 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lugo, Conforto, Ramos. GIDP_Rosario, Smith.

DP_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Dixon), (Goodrum, Lugo, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 2-4 7 7 4 4 1 8 99 2.97 Stumpf 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.77 Reininger 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 9.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 4-3 7 1-3 5 3 3 1 8 102 4.63 Familia, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 5.66 Diaz, S, 13-14 1 1 0 0 1 3 32 1.71

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 1-0, Familia 2-0. HBP_Turnbull (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:33. A_31,414 (41,922).

