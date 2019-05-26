Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mets 4, Tigers 3

May 26, 2019 3:54 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .213
Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .269
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .206
1-Harrison pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Rodriguez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Hicks c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Jones cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .202
Turnbull p 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 6 3 2 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Smith 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .340
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Ramos c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Frazier 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .218
Gomez lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .167
Hechavarria 2b 3 1 1 3 0 2 .188
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Wheeler p 3 0 2 0 0 0 .308
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 8 4 1 8
Detroit 102 000 000—3 6 0
New York 000 400 00x—4 8 0

a-struck out for Turnbull in the 8th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 5, New York 4. 2B_Smith (4). HR_Castellanos (5), off Wheeler; Hechavarria (2), off Turnbull. RBIs_Castellanos 3 (18), Frazier (9), Hechavarria 3 (6). SB_Dixon (1), Jones (5), Harrison (3), Gomez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Stewart, Jones 2); New York 3 (Ramos, Hechavarria 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; New York 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lugo, Conforto, Ramos. GIDP_Rosario, Smith.

DP_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Dixon), (Goodrum, Lugo, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, L, 2-4 7 7 4 4 1 8 99 2.97
Stumpf 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.77
Reininger 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 9.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 4-3 7 1-3 5 3 3 1 8 102 4.63
Familia, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 5.66
Diaz, S, 13-14 1 1 0 0 1 3 32 1.71

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 1-0, Familia 2-0. HBP_Turnbull (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:33. A_31,414 (41,922).

