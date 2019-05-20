Mets 5, Nationals 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Rendon 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.342
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Parra 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|5
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Rosario ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.265
|Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Nimmo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Gomez rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Font p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Cano ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Smith ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|4
|11
|Washington
|000
|200
|010—3
|7
|2
|New York
|202
|000
|01x—5
|8
|0
a-doubled for Gagnon in the 6th. b-popped out for Rainey in the 7th. c-singled for Gsellman in the 8th. d-flied out for Sipp in the 9th.
1-ran for Gomes in the 9th.
E_Parra (2), Ross (1). LOB_Washington 8, New York 8. 2B_Turner (2), Rendon (17), Gomez (1), Cano (13). HR_Rendon (9), off Font; Rosario (4), off Corbin; Alonso (15), off Corbin. RBIs_Rendon (27), Soto (28), Gomes (12), Rosario (25), Alonso (35), Frazier (8), Gomez (1), Smith (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Kendrick, Corbin); New York 4 (McNeil 2, Font 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; New York 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Soto, Lagares. GIDP_Turner, Eaton.
DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso), (Rosario, McNeil, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-2
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|98
|3.25
|Rainey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Ross
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|36
|8.03
|Sipp
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.79
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|75
|6.66
|Gagnon, W, 2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|3.46
|Familia, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.60
|Zamora
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.08
|Gsellman, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.57
|Diaz, S, 11-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.04
Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-1, Zamora 1-1, Gsellman 1-0. HBP_Ross (Alonso), Diaz (Robles). WP_Font.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:12. A_22,335 (41,922).
