Mets 5, Nationals 3

May 20, 2019 10:36 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Eaton rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Rendon 3b 2 2 2 1 2 0 .342
Soto lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246
Kendrick 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Parra 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .225
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Gomes c 4 0 3 1 0 1 .228
1-Taylor pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Corbin p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Totals 32 3 7 3 5 6
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .331
Rosario ss 3 2 1 1 1 2 .265
Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Nimmo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .259
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .233
Frazier 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .203
Gomez rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .143
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Font p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
a-Cano ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Smith ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .308
Totals 32 5 8 5 4 11
Washington 000 200 010—3 7 2
New York 202 000 01x—5 8 0

a-doubled for Gagnon in the 6th. b-popped out for Rainey in the 7th. c-singled for Gsellman in the 8th. d-flied out for Sipp in the 9th.

1-ran for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Parra (2), Ross (1). LOB_Washington 8, New York 8. 2B_Turner (2), Rendon (17), Gomez (1), Cano (13). HR_Rendon (9), off Font; Rosario (4), off Corbin; Alonso (15), off Corbin. RBIs_Rendon (27), Soto (28), Gomes (12), Rosario (25), Alonso (35), Frazier (8), Gomez (1), Smith (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Kendrick, Corbin); New York 4 (McNeil 2, Font 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; New York 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Soto, Lagares. GIDP_Turner, Eaton.

DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso), (Rosario, McNeil, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 4-2 5 6 4 4 3 7 98 3.25
Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Ross 1 2-3 0 1 0 1 3 36 8.03
Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 5.79
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font 4 3 2 2 4 3 75 6.66
Gagnon, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 32 3.46
Familia, H, 5 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.60
Zamora 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.08
Gsellman, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.57
Diaz, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.04

Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-1, Zamora 1-1, Gsellman 1-0. HBP_Ross (Alonso), Diaz (Robles). WP_Font.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:12. A_22,335 (41,922).

