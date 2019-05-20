Mets 5, Nationals 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Eaton rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Rendon 3b 2 2 2 1 2 0 .342 Soto lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246 Kendrick 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Parra 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .225 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Gomes c 4 0 3 1 0 1 .228 1-Taylor pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Totals 32 3 7 3 5 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .331 Rosario ss 3 2 1 1 1 2 .265 Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Nimmo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .233 Frazier 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .203 Gomez rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .143 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207 Font p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Cano ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Smith ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .308 Totals 32 5 8 5 4 11

Washington 000 200 010—3 7 2 New York 202 000 01x—5 8 0

a-doubled for Gagnon in the 6th. b-popped out for Rainey in the 7th. c-singled for Gsellman in the 8th. d-flied out for Sipp in the 9th.

1-ran for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Parra (2), Ross (1). LOB_Washington 8, New York 8. 2B_Turner (2), Rendon (17), Gomez (1), Cano (13). HR_Rendon (9), off Font; Rosario (4), off Corbin; Alonso (15), off Corbin. RBIs_Rendon (27), Soto (28), Gomes (12), Rosario (25), Alonso (35), Frazier (8), Gomez (1), Smith (6).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Kendrick, Corbin); New York 4 (McNeil 2, Font 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; New York 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Soto, Lagares. GIDP_Turner, Eaton.

DP_New York 2 (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso), (Rosario, McNeil, Alonso).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 4-2 5 6 4 4 3 7 98 3.25 Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Ross 1 2-3 0 1 0 1 3 36 8.03 Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 5.79 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Font 4 3 2 2 4 3 75 6.66 Gagnon, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 32 3.46 Familia, H, 5 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.60 Zamora 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.08 Gsellman, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.57 Diaz, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.04

Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-1, Zamora 1-1, Gsellman 1-0. HBP_Ross (Alonso), Diaz (Robles). WP_Font.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:12. A_22,335 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.