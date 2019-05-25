Mets 5, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum ss
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Lugo 3b
|7
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Castellanos rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|2-Norris pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jimenez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Farmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.212
|Harrison 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.169
|Jones cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|.192
|Carpenter p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Dixon ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Hardy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alcantara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Beckham ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Stumpf p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Hicks ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|49
|4
|14
|4
|7
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|J.Davis lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Nido ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Ramos c
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.270
|1-Matz pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Santiago p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Altherr rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.056
|Hechavarria 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Vargas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|44
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Detroit
|100
|002
|010
|000
|0—4
|14
|2
|New York
|010
|102
|000
|000
|1—5
|7
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Vargas in the 5th. b-homered for Carpenter in the 6th. c-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th. d-singled for Alcantara in the 11th. e-flied out for Zamora in the 11th. f-flied out for Stumpf in the 12th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 11th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 12th.
E_Goodrum (4), Lugo (2), Frazier (3). LOB_Detroit 14, New York 7. 2B_Harrison (7). HR_Dixon (4), off Bashlor; Ramos (4), off Carpenter; Ramos (5), off Ramirez; Nido (2), off Farmer. RBIs_Castellanos (15), Jones (12), Dixon 2 (14), Ramos 4 (31), Nido (5). SB_Jones 2 (4). SF_Castellanos.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 8 (Stewart, Jones, Carpenter 3, Rodriguez, Hicks 2); New York 2 (Hechavarria 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 13; New York 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Greiner 2. GIDP_Castellanos, Cabrera 2, Ramos.
DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Harrison, Cabrera); New York 3 (Frazier, Hechavarria, Alonso), (Rosario, Hechavarria, Alonso), (Font, Hechavarria, Smith).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carpenter
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|56
|9.00
|Ramirez
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|3.46
|Hardy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|5.40
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.01
|Stumpf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.92
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.03
|Farmer, L, 3-4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4.71
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|81
|5.22
|Bashlor
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|18
|2.53
|Gsellman, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|3.41
|Diaz
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.80
|Font
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|40
|6.15
|Zamora
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.59
|Santiago, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|44
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 1-1. HBP_Ramirez (Gomez). WP_Vargas.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_4:11. A_40,691 (41,922).
