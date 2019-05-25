Listen Live Sports

...

Mets 5, Tigers 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum ss 7 1 1 0 0 2 .211
Lugo 3b 7 0 4 0 0 1 .259
Castellanos rf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .264
Cabrera 1b 5 0 1 0 1 0 .303
2-Norris pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jimenez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 3 0 .212
Harrison 2b 6 1 2 0 0 1 .173
Greiner c 4 1 0 0 2 1 .169
Jones cf 5 0 2 1 1 3 .192
Carpenter p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Dixon ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .316
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Hardy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Beckham ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Hicks ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Totals 49 4 14 4 7 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 1 0 0 1 0 .253
J.Davis lf 5 1 0 0 1 0 .270
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Nido ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .194
Ramos c 4 2 3 4 1 0 .270
1-Matz pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Santiago p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gomez cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .318
Frazier 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .217
Altherr rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .056
Hechavarria 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Totals 44 5 7 5 3 8
Detroit 100 002 010 000 0—4 14 2
New York 010 102 000 000 1—5 7 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Vargas in the 5th. b-homered for Carpenter in the 6th. c-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th. d-singled for Alcantara in the 11th. e-flied out for Zamora in the 11th. f-flied out for Stumpf in the 12th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 11th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 12th.

E_Goodrum (4), Lugo (2), Frazier (3). LOB_Detroit 14, New York 7. 2B_Harrison (7). HR_Dixon (4), off Bashlor; Ramos (4), off Carpenter; Ramos (5), off Ramirez; Nido (2), off Farmer. RBIs_Castellanos (15), Jones (12), Dixon 2 (14), Ramos 4 (31), Nido (5). SB_Jones 2 (4). SF_Castellanos.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 8 (Stewart, Jones, Carpenter 3, Rodriguez, Hicks 2); New York 2 (Hechavarria 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 13; New York 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Greiner 2. GIDP_Castellanos, Cabrera 2, Ramos.

DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Harrison, Cabrera); New York 3 (Frazier, Hechavarria, Alonso), (Rosario, Hechavarria, Alonso), (Font, Hechavarria, Smith).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carpenter 5 2 2 1 0 5 56 9.00
Ramirez 2 1 2 2 1 2 27 3.46
Hardy 2 1 0 0 1 0 28 5.40
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.01
Stumpf 1 2 0 0 1 1 24 2.92
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.03
Farmer, L, 3-4 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 4.71
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas 5 5 1 1 3 3 81 5.22
Bashlor 1 1 2 2 1 2 18 2.53
Gsellman, H, 4 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 27 3.41
Diaz 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.80
Font 2 2 0 0 1 2 40 6.15
Zamora 1 2 0 0 0 0 19 1.59
Santiago, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 2 3 44 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 1-1. HBP_Ramirez (Gomez). WP_Vargas.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_4:11. A_40,691 (41,922).

