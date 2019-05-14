Listen Live Sports

Mets 6, Nationals 2

May 14, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 0 0 0
Broxton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 1 2
A.Rsrio ss 4 0 2 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 0 0
Cano 2b 5 1 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 2 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 1 1 0 Parra 1b 4 0 0 0
S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 3 2 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 3 1 1 4 Difo ss 3 1 1 0
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 1 Hllcksn p 1 0 0 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 0 1 0 Ad.Snch ph 1 0 1 0
Syndrgr p 3 0 0 0 Fedde p 0 0 0 0
D.Smith ph-1b 1 1 1 1 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0
J.Ross p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 30 2 5 2
New York 400 001 001—6
Washington 000 002 000—2

DP_New York 2, Washington 1. LOB_New York 6, Washington 3. 2B_Nimmo (7), Rendon (13). HR_W.Ramos (2), D.Smith (1), V.Robles (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Syndergaard W,3-3 8 4 2 2 1 6
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 3
Washington
Hellickson L,2-2 5 6 5 5 4 3
Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fedde 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ross 1 1 1 1 1 0

Hellickson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Syndergaard (Eaton). WP_Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:38. A_23,315 (41,313).

