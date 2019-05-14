Mets 6, Nationals 2

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 Broxton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 1 2 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 2 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 5 1 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 2 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 1 1 0 Parra 1b 4 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 3 2 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 1 1 4 Difo ss 3 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 1 Hllcksn p 1 0 0 0 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 1 0 Ad.Snch ph 1 0 1 0 Syndrgr p 3 0 0 0 Fedde p 0 0 0 0 D.Smith ph-1b 1 1 1 1 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0 J.Ross p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 30 2 5 2

New York 400 001 001—6 Washington 000 002 000—2

DP_New York 2, Washington 1. LOB_New York 6, Washington 3. 2B_Nimmo (7), Rendon (13). HR_W.Ramos (2), D.Smith (1), V.Robles (7).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Syndergaard W,3-3 8 4 2 2 1 6 Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 3 Washington Hellickson L,2-2 5 6 5 5 4 3 Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fedde 2 0 0 0 0 1 Ross 1 1 1 1 1 0

Hellickson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Syndergaard (Eaton). WP_Lugo.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:38. A_23,315 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.