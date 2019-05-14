Mets 6, Nationals 2

|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Parra 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Difo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hllcksn p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ad.Snch ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Syndrgr p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fedde p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|New York
|400
|001
|001—6
|Washington
|000
|002
|000—2
DP_New York 2, Washington 1. LOB_New York 6, Washington 3. 2B_Nimmo (7), Rendon (13). HR_W.Ramos (2), D.Smith (1), V.Robles (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Syndergaard W,3-3
|8
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Washington
|Hellickson L,2-2
|5
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Grace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fedde
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ross
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Hellickson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Syndergaard (Eaton). WP_Lugo.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:38. A_23,315 (41,313).
