Mets 6, Nationals 2

May 14, 2019 9:58 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .352
1-Broxton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 1 0 .284
Cano 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .252
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conforto rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .275
Ramos c 3 1 1 4 1 0 .237
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .202
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .151
Syndergaard p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .150
c-Smith ph-1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .344
Totals 34 6 8 6 5 5
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Robles cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235
Rendon 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .316
Parra 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Difo ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Sanchez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Fedde p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 5 2 1 9
New York 400 001 001—6 8 0
Washington 000 002 000—2 5 0

a-singled for Grace in the 6th. b-grounded out for Fedde in the 8th. c-homered for Syndergaard in the 9th.

1-ran for McNeil in the 9th.

LOB_New York 6, Washington 3. 2B_Nimmo (7), Rendon (13). HR_Ramos (2), off Hellickson; Smith (1), off Ross; Robles (7), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Ramos 4 (23), Nimmo (13), Smith (5), Robles 2 (16).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil 2, Cano); Washington 1 (Parra). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Eaton. GIDP_Cano, Eaton, Robles.

DP_New York 2 (Rosario, Alonso), (Syndergaard, Rosario, Alonso); Washington 2 (Dozier, Difo, Parra), (Dozier, Difo, Parra).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, W, 3-3 8 4 2 2 1 6 102 4.74
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 2.88
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson, L, 2-2 5 6 5 5 4 3 75 6.00
Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 7.11
Sanchez 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Fedde 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 0.00
Ross 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 9.58

Hellickson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 2-1. HBP_Syndergaard (Eaton). WP_Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:38. A_23,315 (41,313).

