Mets 6, Nationals 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.352
|1-Broxton pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conforto rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.237
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Syndergaard p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|c-Smith ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|5
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Parra 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Difo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Hellickson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Fedde p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|New York
|400
|001
|001—6
|8
|0
|Washington
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
a-singled for Grace in the 6th. b-grounded out for Fedde in the 8th. c-homered for Syndergaard in the 9th.
1-ran for McNeil in the 9th.
LOB_New York 6, Washington 3. 2B_Nimmo (7), Rendon (13). HR_Ramos (2), off Hellickson; Smith (1), off Ross; Robles (7), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Ramos 4 (23), Nimmo (13), Smith (5), Robles 2 (16).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil 2, Cano); Washington 1 (Parra). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Eaton. GIDP_Cano, Eaton, Robles.
DP_New York 2 (Rosario, Alonso), (Syndergaard, Rosario, Alonso); Washington 2 (Dozier, Difo, Parra), (Dozier, Difo, Parra).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 3-3
|8
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|102
|4.74
|Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|2.88
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, L, 2-2
|5
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|75
|6.00
|Grace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|7.11
|Sanchez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fedde
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|0.00
|Ross
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|9.58
Hellickson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Grace 2-1. HBP_Syndergaard (Eaton). WP_Lugo.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:38. A_23,315 (41,313).
