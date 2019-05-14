Mets 6, Nationals 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .352 1-Broxton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 1 0 .284 Cano 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .252 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conforto rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .275 Ramos c 3 1 1 4 1 0 .237 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .202 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .151 Syndergaard p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .150 c-Smith ph-1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .344 Totals 34 6 8 6 5 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Robles cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Rendon 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .316 Parra 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Difo ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Hellickson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Sanchez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Fedde p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 2 5 2 1 9

New York 400 001 001—6 8 0 Washington 000 002 000—2 5 0

a-singled for Grace in the 6th. b-grounded out for Fedde in the 8th. c-homered for Syndergaard in the 9th.

1-ran for McNeil in the 9th.

LOB_New York 6, Washington 3. 2B_Nimmo (7), Rendon (13). HR_Ramos (2), off Hellickson; Smith (1), off Ross; Robles (7), off Syndergaard. RBIs_Ramos 4 (23), Nimmo (13), Smith (5), Robles 2 (16).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil 2, Cano); Washington 1 (Parra). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Eaton. GIDP_Cano, Eaton, Robles.

DP_New York 2 (Rosario, Alonso), (Syndergaard, Rosario, Alonso); Washington 2 (Dozier, Difo, Parra), (Dozier, Difo, Parra).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, W, 3-3 8 4 2 2 1 6 102 4.74 Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 2.88 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson, L, 2-2 5 6 5 5 4 3 75 6.00 Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 7.11 Sanchez 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fedde 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 0.00 Ross 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 9.58

Hellickson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Grace 2-1. HBP_Syndergaard (Eaton). WP_Lugo.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:38. A_23,315 (41,313).

