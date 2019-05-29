Mets 7, Dodgers 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .262 Davis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 D.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .347 Conforto rf 4 1 1 5 1 2 .266 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .254 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Lagares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Frazier 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .240 Gomez cf-lf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .226 Hechavarria 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .225 Matz p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .176 a-Altherr ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .054 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 7 10 7 6 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 b-Pederson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Freese 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .257 c-Beaty ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Bellinger rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .382 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 d-Martin ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Muncy 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .266 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 W.Smith c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Verdugo cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .314 Totals 34 3 8 3 5 9

New York 001 100 410—7 10 0 Los Angeles 002 000 100—3 8 1

a-walked for Matz in the 7th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. c-singled for Freese in the 7th. d-popped out for Stripling in the 8th. e-struck out for Familia in the 9th.

E_Floro (1). LOB_New York 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Alonso (10), Frazier (3), Gomez (2), W.Smith (1), Verdugo (12). 3B_Rosario (4). HR_Frazier (3), off Hill; Conforto (10), off Alexander; Bellinger (20), off Matz. RBIs_Rosario (28), Conforto 5 (26), Frazier (10), Bellinger 2 (51), Beaty (6). SB_Rosario (5). CS_Gomez (1). S_Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Rosario, Alonso, Ramos, Gomez, Hechavarria, D.Smith); Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Hill, Beaty). RISP_New York 2 for 20; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Davis, Hechavarria. GIDP_Frazier, W.Smith.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Hechavarria, D.Smith); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Muncy, Freese).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, W, 4-3 6 4 2 2 3 6 93 3.55 Gsellman 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 3.58 Familia 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 5.40 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.64 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 6 6 2 2 1 6 104 2.73 Garcia, L, 0-2 0 0 1 1 1 0 8 4.98 Floro 1-3 0 2 1 1 1 13 2.57 Alexander 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 3.52 Stripling 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 34 3.43 Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 1 22 8.35

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, Alexander 3-3. WP_Stripling, Kelly. PB_Ramos (6).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:22. A_45,713 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.