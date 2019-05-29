Mets 7, Dodgers 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|D.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|2
|.266
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Lagares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Gomez cf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Hechavarria 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Matz p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|a-Altherr ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.054
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|6
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Freese 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|c-Beaty ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Bellinger rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.382
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|d-Martin ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Muncy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|W.Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Verdugo cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|5
|9
|New York
|001
|100
|410—7
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|100—3
|8
|1
a-walked for Matz in the 7th. b-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. c-singled for Freese in the 7th. d-popped out for Stripling in the 8th. e-struck out for Familia in the 9th.
E_Floro (1). LOB_New York 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Alonso (10), Frazier (3), Gomez (2), W.Smith (1), Verdugo (12). 3B_Rosario (4). HR_Frazier (3), off Hill; Conforto (10), off Alexander; Bellinger (20), off Matz. RBIs_Rosario (28), Conforto 5 (26), Frazier (10), Bellinger 2 (51), Beaty (6). SB_Rosario (5). CS_Gomez (1). S_Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Rosario, Alonso, Ramos, Gomez, Hechavarria, D.Smith); Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Hill, Beaty). RISP_New York 2 for 20; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Davis, Hechavarria. GIDP_Frazier, W.Smith.
DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Hechavarria, D.Smith); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Muncy, Freese).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 4-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|93
|3.55
|Gsellman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|3.58
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|5.40
|Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.64
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|104
|2.73
|Garcia, L, 0-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4.98
|Floro
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|13
|2.57
|Alexander
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.52
|Stripling
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|3.43
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|8.35
Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, Alexander 3-3. WP_Stripling, Kelly. PB_Ramos (6).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:22. A_45,713 (56,000).
