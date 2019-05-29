Listen Live Sports

Mets 7, Dodgers 3

May 29, 2019 1:48 am
 
New York Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 3 1 2 1 K.Hrnan cf-lf 3 0 0 0
J..Dvis lf 4 0 0 0 Pderson ph-lf 2 0 0 0
D.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 5 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 4 1 1 5 Freese 1b 2 1 1 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 0 1 0 Beaty ph-1b 2 0 1 1
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 3 1 1 2
Familia p 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor lf 3 0 1 0
Lagares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn ph-c 1 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 1 2 1 Muncy 2b 2 0 0 0
Gomez cf-lf 5 1 3 0 C.Sager ss 4 0 1 0
Hchvrri 2b 3 1 0 0 Will.Sm c 4 1 2 0
Matz p 2 1 1 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Altherr ph-lf 1 1 0 0 R.Hill p 2 0 0 0
Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 1 0 1 0
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 34 3 8 3
New York 001 100 410—7
Los Angeles 002 000 100—3

E_Floro (1). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_P.Alonso (10), T.Frazier (3), Gomez (2), Will.Smith (1), Verdugo (12). 3B_A.Rosario (4). HR_Conforto (10), T.Frazier (3), Bellinger (20). SB_A.Rosario (5). CS_Gomez (1). S_A.Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz W,4-3 6 4 2 2 3 6
Gsellman 1 2 1 1 1 2
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 0
Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Hill 6 6 2 2 1 6
Garcia L,0-2 0 0 1 1 1 0
Floro 1-3 0 2 1 1 1
Alexander 0 1 1 1 0 0
Stripling 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 1
Kelly 1 0 0 0 2 1

Y.Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Stripling, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:22. A_45,713 (56,000).

