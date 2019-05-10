Listen Live Sports

Mets banning backpacks from Citi Field starting May 20

May 10, 2019 10:50 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets are banning backpacks from Citi Field starting May 20.

The team said Friday the move is to enhance safety.

Fans still can bring purses, tote, drawstring and messenger bags, and soft-sided coolers that don’t exceed 16-by-16-by-8 inches.

The Washington Nationals banned backpacks from home games before the start of this season.

