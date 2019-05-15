Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets face Washington, aim to build on Syndergaard’s solid performance

May 15, 2019 3:07 am
 
1 min read
Share       

New York Mets (20-20, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (16-25, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Wilmer Font (1-0, 5.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Mets have gone 14-8 against division opponents. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .432. The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Noah Syndergaard earned his third victory and Wilson Ramos went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Jeremy Hellickson took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 45 hits and is batting .274. Anthony Rendon is 5-for-25 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Washington.

McNeil leads the Mets with 50 hits and is batting .352. Pete Alonso is 8-for-38 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Howie Kendrick: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.