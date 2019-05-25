Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2

May 25, 2019 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nicolás Mezquida scored in the 89th minute to give the Colorado Rapids a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Mezquida corralled the Crew’s attempted clearance of Jack Price’s corner near the right side of the penalty arc and punched a right-footed shot into the upper left corner.

The Rapids (2-9-2) took a one-goal lead each time they scored. Tommy Smith opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a header to finish Price’s corner. Jonathan Lewis made it 2-1 in first-half stoppage time on a left-footed shot from the penalty area for his first goal with Colorado.

Pedro Santos tied it at 1 for the Crew (5-9-1) in the 28th minute, dribbling into the middle of the area and splitting a pair of defenders with a left-footed shot. Gyasi Zardes tied it again in the 54th minute with a close range finish of Federico Higuaín’s diagonal cross.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.