Miami beats Virginia 10-3 at ACC Tournament

May 23, 2019 8:12 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Del Castillo homered, Freddy Zamora drove in three runs and Miami beat Virginia 10-3 on Thursday at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Anthony Vilar also had two RBIs to help the fourth-seeded Hurricanes (39-17) win their tournament opener. The winner of Friday’s matchup between Miami and fifth-seeded North Carolina will advance to the semifinals.

Zamora’s run-scoring bunt single in the fifth broke a 2-all tie and gave the Hurricanes the lead for good. Vilar’s two-run single highlighted a five-run eighth that put the game away.

Del Castillo hit a two-run homer in the first for Miami.

Jack Weiler had two RBI doubles for the ninth-seeded Cavaliers (32-24), who lost both of their tournament games.

Brian Van Belle (9-2) struck out five in seven innings for the Hurricanes.

Noah Murdock (3-6) allowed three earned runs in 4 2-3 innings for Virginia.

