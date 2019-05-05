Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Michigan football team visits prison Mandela spent 18 years

May 5, 2019 3:39 pm
 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Michigan’s football team visited Robben Island , where former President Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years in prison.

The Wolverines took a tour of the prison Sunday as part of their trip to South Africa after completing the semester.

The Jim Harbaugh-led program went to France and Italy the previous two years. The coach has mentioned Greece, Spain and Cuba as possible destinations for the annual opportunities for his players to learn and bond.

Michigan alumni Bobby Kotick and Don Graham funded last year’s trip, and Kotick paid for the visit to Italy. Harbaugh has said Kotick will pay for the tours as long as the coach wants to do them.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

