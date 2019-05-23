Listen Live Sports

Michigan stuns Illinois 5-4 in Big Ten Tournament

May 23, 2019 1:32 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jordan Nwogu drilled a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to push Michigan past Illinois 5-4 on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.

Ako Thomas also had a pair of RBIs for Michigan (39-17), which rallied from a 3-0 hole to solidify its at-large NCAA Tournament hopes.

Michigan tied it at 3-all on a two-RBI double by Thomas in the bottom of the seventh. The Wolverine pitchers couldn’t hold it, walking three batters — including a go-ahead run — in the top of the eighth.

But Garrett Acton (2-3), the national leader with 19 saves, allowed runners to reach first and third — and Nwogu drilled a walk-off double to the left field gap.

Kellen Sarver had a pair of RBIs for Illinois (36-19), the first team to be sent home from Omaha.

