Milwaukee puts win streak on the line against Washington

Washington Nationals (14-21, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-16, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson (2-0, 5.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 4.71 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Brewers are 15-8 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 62 home runs this season, second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 15, averaging one every 7.1 at-bats.

The Nationals are 7-10 in road games. Washington has a collective .248 this season, led by Anthony Rendon with an average of .356. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-3. Alex Claudio earned his first victory and Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Dan Jennings registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 19 extra base hits and is batting .336. Mike Moustakas is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 16 extra base hits and is batting .356. Kurt Suzuki is 8-for-21 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 2-8, .216 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Brewers Injuries: Aaron Wilkerson: 10-day IL (foot), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (strained oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: day-to-day (back spasms), Juan Soto: 10-day IL (back spasms), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: day-to-day (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.