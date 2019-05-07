Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota adds ex-Drexel forward Demir as grad transfer

May 7, 2019 5:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has added former Drexel forward Alihan Demir as a graduate transfer for the 2019-20 season.

The Gophers announced Tuesday that Demir, a 6-foot-9 native of Turkey, will join their roster in the fall. He played two years for Drexel, finishing second on the team in points (14.8 per game) and rebounds (6.4 per game) last season. Demir started 55 of 60 games in his career for the Dragons. Prior to coming to Drexel, he played one year at Central Wyoming College.

Demir will be the fourth newcomer for Minnesota next season, joining freshmen Sam Freeman, Isaiah Ihnen and Tre’ Williams. Junior Payton Willis and sophomore Marcus Carr, transfers from Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh who sat out in 2018-19, will also make their Gophers debuts.

___

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.