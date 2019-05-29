Listen Live Sports

Minnesota United-Atlanta United, Sums

May 29, 2019 9:21 pm
 
Minnesota 0 0—0
Atlanta 1 2—3

First half_1, Atlanta, Escobar, 1, 23rd minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 7 (Gressel), 90th; 3, Atlanta, Martinez, 8, 90th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Robinson, 29th; Escobar, 83rd. Minnesota, Opara, 32nd; Danladi, 49th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; Gjovalin Bori; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

A_42,703.

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst (Brek Shea, 90th), Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Jeff Larentowicz, 90th), Gonzalo Martinez (Florentin Pogba, 81st), Dion Pereira, Eric Remedi; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller (Ethan Finlay, 82nd); Abu Danladi (Mason Toye, 64th), Darwin Quintero (Angelo Rodriguez, 70th).

