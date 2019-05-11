Minnesota United-Fire, Sums

|Minnesota
|0
|0—0
|Chicago
|2
|0—2
First half_1, Chicago, Gaitan, 2 (Frankowski), 21st minute; 2, Chicago, Katai, 2, 34th.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Chicago, David Ousted, Richard Sanchez.
Yellow Cards_Chicago, Schweinsteiger, 77th. Minnesota, Metanire, 42nd; Rodriguez, 78th; Danladi, 90th; Quintero, 90th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Jose Da Silva; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.
A_11,531.
___
Chicago_David Ousted; Francisco Calvo, Jorge Luis Corrales, Johan Kappelhof; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan (Brandt Bronico, 33rd), Aleksandar Katai (C.J. Sapong, 77th), Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic (Mo Adams, 57th), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic.
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Eric Miller (Romario Ibarra, 64th), Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Abu Danladi, 46th), Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller (Darwin Quintero, 46th); Angelo Rodriguez.
