Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota United-Fire, Sums

May 11, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 0 0—0
Chicago 2 0—2

First half_1, Chicago, Gaitan, 2 (Frankowski), 21st minute; 2, Chicago, Katai, 2, 34th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Chicago, David Ousted, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, Schweinsteiger, 77th. Minnesota, Metanire, 42nd; Rodriguez, 78th; Danladi, 90th; Quintero, 90th.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Jose Da Silva; Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

A_11,531.

___

Lineups

Chicago_David Ousted; Francisco Calvo, Jorge Luis Corrales, Johan Kappelhof; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Nico Gaitan (Brandt Bronico, 33rd), Aleksandar Katai (C.J. Sapong, 77th), Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic (Mo Adams, 57th), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic.

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Eric Miller (Romario Ibarra, 64th), Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Abu Danladi, 46th), Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller (Darwin Quintero, 46th); Angelo Rodriguez.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.